Luck of the Irish?

O’Maddy’s Bar & Grille in Gulfport carried on its St. Patrick’s Day tradition of daytime drinking, music and corned beef and cabbage at their Waterfront Street Party on Wednesday, March 17.

Only recently given the green light by Gulfport City Council, the street festival had Shore Boulevard blocked off from Caddy’s to Veteran’s Park.

“We had a great turnout and it was such a beautiful day,” O’Maddy’s owner Maddy Guenther said. “I don’t know if people in this day and age would be maybe, upset, but I thought it was perfect.”

Guenther may have been referring to the many maskless patrons at the festivities, though Guenther explained that organizers did supply masks and encourage their use.

Workers checked temperatures and face coverings at two checkpoint entrances to the event, but once inside the festival, mask wearing was scarce.

“I know we were giving away masks and selling masks,” Guenther said.

The annual event, which is a fundraiser, did bring a major windfall for Gulfport Little League. According to Guenther, they raised $5,800.

Like this: Like Loading...