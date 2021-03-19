Luck of the Irish?

A woman on the street in St. Patrick's Day costume
“We’re having a ball, we come out every year no matter what,” Jackie Kaough said. “Even as were getting older, we keep coming.” Photo by Abby Baker.

O’Maddy’s Bar & Grille in Gulfport carried on its St. Patrick’s Day tradition of daytime drinking, music and corned beef and cabbage at their Waterfront Street Party on Wednesday, March 17. 

Only recently given the green light by Gulfport City Council, the street festival had Shore Boulevard blocked off from Caddy’s to Veteran’s Park. 

“We had a great turnout and it was such a beautiful day,” O’Maddy’s owner Maddy Guenther said. “I don’t know if people in this day and age would be maybe, upset, but I thought it was perfect.” 

Guenther may have been referring to the many maskless patrons at the festivities, though Guenther explained that organizers did supply masks and encourage their use. 

Workers checked temperatures and face coverings at two checkpoint entrances to the event, but once inside the festival, mask wearing was scarce. 

“I know we were giving away masks and selling masks,” Guenther said. 

The annual event, which is a fundraiser, did bring a major windfall for Gulfport Little League. According to Guenther, they raised $5,800. 

Two people pose on the street in St. Patrick's Day costumes
Robert and Patricia Meeks, owners of the Comfort Cafe. Photo by Abby Baker.
Women dressed in green on stage playing guitar and singing
St. Petersburg band Bad Neighbors played a mix of oldies and contemporary hits under the tent at the festival. Photo by Abby Baker.
A crowd under a tent at a St. Patrick's Day event.
“I loved seeing people’s smiles and happy faces all day,” O’Maddy’s owner Maddy Guenther said. “It was great to see the support on such a beautiful day.” Photo by Abby Baker.
Two people pose on the street in St. Patrick's Day costumes
Chalk and Amber Ammon flew in from Pittsburg, PA, to be in Gulfport. Photo by Abby Baker.
Two people pose on the street in St. Patrick's Day costumes
Missy Sheahan and Jessica Brown. Photo by Abby Baker.
A man in a St. Patrick's Day outfit
Matt Rhodes, Gulfport resident went all out with the green at O’Maddy’s St. Patty’s Waterfront Street Party on Wednesday, March 17. Photo by Abby Baker.
Three people pose in St. Patrick's Day costumes
Kedra Gowans, Oliver Nunn and Julie Hill head inside the road blocked portion of Shore Boulevard South for a waterfront celebration. “We’re local Gulfportians,” Gowans said. “He even lives on a sailboat.” Photo by Abby Baker.

by Abby Baker

