Lum Atkinson Celebrated at 95

If you’re a Gulfport resident, the name Lum Atkinson might be familiar to you – the longtime coach and supporter of Gulfport Little League has ball fields named after him in Tomlinson Park. Last year, Lum made do with a birthday parade, but on June 19, Lum’s family and friends celebrated his 95th birthday (which was June 23) at an “open house” party, with many of the little leaguers Lum coached through the years making an appearance.

“He was so deeply touched by the outpouring of birthday wishes and love that he received,” said daughter Cookie. “Some of these men he hadn’t seen in years. It was a very nice day.”

Happy birthday, Lum!

