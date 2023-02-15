On the heels of the appointment just a few weeks ago of Rene Fernandez as Gulfport’s new fire chief, James Lundh was named deputy chief and presented to the community as such at the Gulfport City Council’s Feb. 7 regular meeting.

After Sharon Farrell, who was filling in as city clerk for the meeting, administered the oath of office, Fernandez announced who would perform the ceremonial task of pinning Lundh’s uniform. It was his daughter Kayla, who entered the room wearing her own Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy uniform. Lundh’s wife was also in attendance, as were a number of members of the department.

Before Fernandez was appointed chief last month, he and Lundh were the only two captains in the department.

According to the City of Gulfport website, Lundh retired after a 20-year career as a lieutenant with the Seminole Fire Department where he held multiple positions. Most recently in Gulfport he was fire marshal/inspector/EMT captain. He moved to the area in his youth and is a graduate of Boca Ciega High School. He also holds an engineering degree as well as nearly a dozen certifications related to his fire department work.





