Mad Beach Alligator Center Expands to Exotic Pets

While spring breakers swarm the shores of Madeira Beach, other animals – including a displaced lemur, pigs, and tarantulas – go through their daily routines at the Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Center.

Originally, the Center only housed juvenile alligators – and one tortoise. Once the gators reach four feet, they re-home them with larger rescues. They still do this, but over time the Center’s morphed into a refuge for surrendered exotic pets, most of which cannot be released into the wild. Not all – some are invasive species or injured wildlife – but many of the animals here were once pets.

“A lot of what we do is educating people and maybe, say, encouraging people not to buy a four-foot lizard,” said General Manager Jamie Barron.

John’s Pass Rescue is the nonprofit backing the wildlife center. Owner Sonny Flynn recently announced a two acre off-site expansion in Clearwater, where she will house the larger animals.

But for now, residents such as pot bellied pigs Brutus and Barley, oink and sleep from their indoor pens. In the morning, they walk on a harness, sometimes even on the beach. In their previous life, the pigs were tiny babies that outgrew their homes.

Flopsy, a domesticated rabbit, was rescued from a neglectful situation in a dorm room.

“The mammals are all up and running around in the mornings before anyone gets here,” said Gulfport resident Mimi Moya. Moya’s the primary caretaker of the arachnids.

Often overlooked, but the most common species at the center: ball pythons. The snakes get surrendered by owners who not expecting the reptile’s size and upkeep costs.

The animals still have a lifetime left, and oftentimes it’s up to organizations like the Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Center or The Florida Aquarium in Tampa to give them a home.

The Center is not technically a zoo, but it is licensed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida Department of Agriculture, Florida Department of Environmental Protection, and the USDA.

Fundraising and ticket sales keep the Center rolling. The Center’s claim to fame and popular tourist attraction is “gator pictures,” where visitors can pay to snap a picture with small alligators.

“We rotate them out each day so it’s never the same alligator always working,” Barron, holding a restrained reptile, said. “They are such cool animals.”

