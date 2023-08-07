Mad Beach Cafe Opens in Madeira

Mad Beach Cafe is an interesting new eatery on Madeira Beach. Across the John Stuart Causeway on the beach side, the cafe specializes in breakfast and lunch fare. If you like New York bagels, real fruit smoothies, coffee, and espresso drinks, Boars Head deli meats (and cheeses), and fresh ingredients, then this cafe is for you. They have acai bowls and gluten-free or vegan options for breakfast or lunch. Try the all-fruit frozen treats called “Stef’s Sweet Ice,” somewhat reminiscent of Italian Ice.

Pastries, breakfast burritos, lunch wraps, and salads round out the menu at the eatery. Stop in and say hello to friends and owners Jason and Kevin. It’s a great stop to make going to or coming from the beach. And it’s kid friendly!

Find Mad Beach Cafe

Mad Beach Cafe, 213 150th Ave., Madeira Beach. Seven days, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 727-954-8805, madbeachcafe.com

Business news from Pinellas Park to Pass-a-Grille

