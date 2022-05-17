Mad Beach Kindergarten Class Walks with Seniors

Graduating seniors who are alumni of Madeira Beach Fundamental K-8 will return to their old stomping grounds on May 24 for a kindergarten reunion.

Seniors of the school will also have breakfast and walk the hallways in their cap and gowns with the much smaller 2022 Madeira Beach graduating kindergarten class. It’s a chance for seniors to bask in nostalgia and for the outgoing kindergarteners to see what their future can look like.

“Each senior will join the parade of graduating kindergartners to help bridge the cycle of kindergarten to 12th grade,” the Madeira Beach school wrote in a press release.

High school seniors who attended Madeira Beach Fundamental can sign up online.