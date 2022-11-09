Madeira Beach: A History & Transition in Pictures

Madeira Beach celebrated its 75th anniversary of incorporation earlier this year. The city has went through many transformations since May 1947. A sandlot in the truest sense of the word, this picture shows Kirk Field in 1961, shortly after parts of it were dredged from Boca Ciega Bay. Grass soon covered this “field of dreams,” but only for a little more than a decade.

By the mid-1970s, Madeira Beach’s recreation fields moved to their present location and this site became Carter Plaza. If you ever visit the Winn Dixie in Madeira Beach to get a copy of The Gabber, this is what you would have seen at that same spot sixty years ago.

Approaching Madeira Beach from the Mainland

Before the early 1980s, when crews built the current overpasses and roadways where Bay Pines Boulevard, Seminole Boulevard, and State Road 666 meet, the old “Bay Pines Triangle” was a hellish place for drivers. This image shows part of the interchange entering Madeira Beach in the late 1960s, at a time when the Island Garden Club referred to the city as a “People Sanctuary.”

Since the original Welch Causeway opened in July 1926, 150th Avenue has served as the connection between Madeira Beach and the mainland. By the late 1950s, this narrow roadway scared many drivers. For a period of time, parents even stopped traffic on the opposite side of the bridge so school buses could safely cross the bridge.

The current bridge, designated by the legislature as the Tom Stuart Causeway in 1973 to honor a civic leader, replaced the original bridge in 1962. The approach that is located near Madeira Beach Fundamental School and Bicentennial Park has been a popular destination for anglers for six decades.

Crossing the Bridge onto the Beach

A sign announcing civic organizations greeted those who crossing the bridge across Boca Ciega Bay in the 1960s. The water tower, the tallest structure in the city at the time, is visible in the distance, where it was located near the intersection of 150th Avenue and Madeira Way.

The undeveloped land behind the sign was later transformed into Patriot Park. Some of the funding to purchase the land and develop this site came from a settlement the city received after an August 1993 oil spill caused notable damage along the Gulf Beaches, including Madeira Beach.

A visit to Madeira Beach between the mid-1960s and the 1980s might include a meal at Gene’s Lobster House, located on the beach side of Welch Causeway. Opened in 1965, this seafood restaurant offered postcard views of the Intracoastal Waterway. During its early years, the restaurant even had a “necessity house,” where those who arrived by boat could get a quick shower and change before dining.

After the closure of Gene’s Lobster House, Leverock’s served meals in this building until the early 2000s. The site is under development at this time. The picture, taken earlier this year, also shows a section of the original road that connected to the first bridge.

In 1960, 150th Avenue was a narrow, two-lane roadway. Bay Palms Trailer Park sat along the southern (left) side of the road. The buildings on the right include the “410” Professional Building (still standing), the Ali Baba Supper Club, and other businesses.

The Cajun Diner opened at the intersection of 150th Avenue and Madeira Way in 1952. Originally housed in a railroad dining car replica, this restaurant became a popular round-the-clock spot to grab a bite to eat. The image above shows the restaurant as it appeared in the 1970s, shortly before upgrades led to the removal of the original dining car. Today, the site is a dirt parking lot.

The original Madeira Beach Bank sat at the intersection of 150th Avenue and East Madeira Avenue. When opened in 1949, the bank’s “neighbor” was the tallest structure in Madeira Beach, a large water tower that served as a popular navigational landmark until its removal in the early 1980s. A service station later known as the Madeira Beach Garage was built in 1954 between these structures.

The Madeira Beach Bank later moved to 14805 Gulf Blvd., and was gobbled up during the bank mergers of the 1980s. Known to kids and teens in the late 1970s as the Mad Beach Fun Center, this original bank site became a place where locals played a game of pool or got their Space Invaders arcade game fix. Another business owns the site today.

Madeira Way and Municipal Drive

Madeira Way is a cutoff road that connects 150th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard. Designed in 1949, this road became the “main street” of many Madeira businesses by the 1950s. Although future developments will continue to transform the buildings along this roadway, it remains an important thoroughfare in the city.

In 1965, a walk or ride along Municipal Drive at the current intersection with Rex Place seemed less crowded. The simple wooden fence that served as the walls of Kirk’s Field’s right field appear on the left side of the above photograph, with the newly-opened city hall complex and fire department area (on right side of the building) shown in the distance. The Gulf Beaches Public Library took shape on the land behind the small palm tree a few years later, in 1969.

Members of the Gulf Beach Woman’s Club discussed the need for a library in 1949. Six members began to gather books that became the original collection in the first Gulf Beaches Public Library, located on 140th Avenue. The first library, shown above, opened in 1952.

In 1969, the present building along Municipal Drive opened to the public. Funded by Madeira Beach, Treasure Island, and the Redingtons, this library expanded to 10,000 square feet in 1988. The Gulf Beaches Public Library is part of the Pinellas Public Library Cooperative.

Capt. Charles Gallagher (on left, top) and Chief Charles Sullivan stand on recently dredged land in front of the Madeira Beach Police Department’s two new 1959 Studebaker Larks. The sticks behind them reveal their location. They took this picture on what is now the parking lot of Carter Plaza shopping center. The pathway behind them would soon become Municipal Drive, near the city hall.

Dredging expanded the footprint of Madeira Beach. The people in the image above stood upon a section of land recently dredged from Boca Ciega Bay. Notice the absence of the Sea Towers condos that later rose on the mainland in the late 1960s.

By the mid-1960s, Madeira Beach moved its city hall, police department, and fire station to this location. Today, the current administration building, City Centre, sits on this land.

The Island Garden Club took a leadership role in beautification efforts in the mid-1960s. In the above image, they decorated 153rd Avenue by Kirk Field. The recently opened city hall complex is in the background. Since the mid-1970s, this area where 153rd Avenue curves into Municipal Drive has been home to Carter Plaza.

A Drive along Gulf Boulevard

This southward view of the intersection of Gulf Boulevard and 150th Avenue shows the original two-lane road that ran along the spine of the Gulf Beaches. Gov. Reuben Askew approved plans for the expansion of Gulf Boulevard to the Johns Pass Bridge in 1974.

The widening of Gulf Boulevard provided the road capacity necessary to allow for the development of condominiums along much of the beach side of this highway.

The Flamingo Dining Room served smorgasbord dinners in this 1948 structure. Located just south of 147th Avenue along Gulf Boulevard, the restaurant owned by Niels and Anki Kjeldgaard was known as the Old Denmark for most of its history.

After the Kjeldgaards retired, Poul and Carol Madsen operated the Old Denmark, before later moving their restaurant to Indian Shores and changing the name to Scandia. The bottom picture shows the former Old Denmark as it appeared in May 2022.

The image above shows members of the Madeira Beach Police Department standing in front of the town hall in 1958. Although city offices moved to Municipal Drive in 1965, this building still occupies a prominent place along Gulf Boulevard, directly across from the entrance to the county’s beach access site near 145th Avenue.

Heightened land values and pressure by developers led to the closure of most mom-and-pop hotels by the 1980s. Only a small number of those structures and the wooden cottages once found throughout Madeira Beach remain. The White Sands, shown here in the 1960s, served as a typical hotel built during the early 1950s.

Located on the Boca Ciega Bay side of 137th Avenue Circle, this structure found new life as offices and a thrift store for the Church by the Sea. Immediately north of this store, the Candy Kitchen has served as a Madeira gathering place since opening in 1950.

Famous Fishing at Johns Pass

The original Johns Pass Bridge opened in 1927. Located east of the present span, traffic jams along this low, narrow span became legendary by the 1960s. Today, the Treasure Island side of the former approach to the bridge is a popular fishing destination.

By the 1940s, the original Johns Pass Bridge gained a reputation as a popular place for anglers to congregate. The currents brought many fish to these waters. Although this bridge was removed more than a half-century ago, visitors to Johns Pass Village can get a perspective of its original location by walking along the Johns Pass Boardwalk.

The Hotel Madeira occupied a prominent place near the mouth of Johns Pass. One of the many smaller cottages and motels that thrived after World War II, the hotel’s days were numbered by the time the Johns Pass Bridge moved from its original location to the two double spans that opened in 1971.

By the late 1970s, this structure and many others succumbed to the wrecking ball as the city went through its first phase of “condo-mania.” A city parking lot sits along part of this site today.

Jack Hurlbut’s Marine Arena became a local tourist attraction when it opened in 1953. Shows by Paddy the Porpoise brought crowds to this building, located between Boardwalk Place East and Fishermans Alley. The attraction closed in 1965, but reopened as the Marine Arena, also known as the Johns Pass Aquarium, in the late 1970s. Stores fill the former aquarium today.

When the double spans of the 1971 Johns Pass Bridge diverted traffic from its earlier route in Johns Pass Village, the original segment of Gulf Boulevard became Village Boulevard on the Madeira Beach side and Kingfish Drive on the Treasure Island side, in honor of the longtime Kingfish Restaurant. The 1971 spans above soon faced their own challenges, as scouring and sand depletion exposed the bottom of some of the bridge pilings.

The current bridge replaced the 1971 span nearly 15 years ago. If you look carefully at the picture of the new bridge, you will see elongated, dark brown pieces of concrete. Those were part of the guardrail system from the original 1927 bridge. Most of that first bridge became part of the breakwaters after its demolition.

Vehicles making the curve as they entered Treasure Island during the 1950s and 1960s saw a variety of businesses, including curio shops, Bill’s Bait House, and the Kingfish Restaurant. At that time, fishing fleets regularly sailed out of Johns Pass as part of the region’s vibrant fishing industry. The telephone poll and large pine trees in the picture above are located near the site of the current bridge across Johns Pass.

As we leave Madeira Beach, we hope you have enjoyed this journey in time.