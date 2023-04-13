How many of us have stood in the voting booth checking our notes to remember how we planned to vote on a ballot question or proposed amendment? Many of us switched to a mail-in ballot to make certain of our voting choices in the comfort of our own living rooms.

Some Floridians may remember ballot language that asked if we were in favor of taller buildings or bullet trains, only to discover after that vote, another would follow to allow for budget changes or inaccurate language. On the second time around, voters had to vote “no” in favor of something and “yes” against it. Confused?

Madeira Beach voters faced these same kinds of questions at the March 14 elections. Of the two ballot questions, the second raised some controversy. Charter Amendment Two asked: “This charter amendment would amend Section 5.5 of the charter to provide the Board of Commissioners with the option to delegate to a contractor or firm to perform the services of the Director of Finance and City Treasurer. Should the charter be amended?”

Voters told the Board of Commissioners no, 537-427.

Charter Amendment Confusion

That vote means the City of Madeira Beach should not change its practices as stated in the charter. However, the City of Madeira Beach already employs an outside firm to handle the finance duties. The BOC asked interim city attorney Trask what it should do, and Trask replied, “nothing.”

In a workshop meeting of the BOC on March 22, resident Bill Howell challenged this.

“What do you think the people just voted for? We don’t want a contractor in that job,” Howell said. The new mayor tried to clarify with his board of commissioners what they thought the amendment vote actually meant. He then asked Trask for guidance.

“The voters voted this amendment down. Does this mean they want a full time employee in this position?” Rostek asked Trask, who did not answer. City Manager Robin Gomez did answer, though, saying, “Yes, that can be inferred.” Staff estimates the City will pay between $125,000 and $160,000 for a staff finance director, as opposed to the $90,000 it currently pays a contractor.

According to the Madeira Beach City Clerk, Trask wrote the ballot language for Charter Amendment Two.

The Gabber Newspaper spoke to Rostek. He reiterated that he thought the voting results represented the will of the people and that if voters wanted a full-time employee as finance director, the BOC should comply.

“It may cost more money,” Rostek said, “but the voters should get what they want.”