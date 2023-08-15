Madeira Beach Slanders in Sandals

The Madeira Beach City Commission meeting on Aug. 9 presented more conflicts and incidents of possible slander than the clash between an umpire and an enraged batter.

Continued Search for Madeira Beach City Attorney?

At the last meeting (July 26) the main issue was whether or not the City of Madeira Beach wished the interim City Attorney Thomas Trask to continue in his role as the Madeira Beach city attorney.

City Manager Robin Gomez posted an RFQ (Request for Qualifications) for a new city attorney on two websites. Only two attorneys responded to the RFQ. At that time, many residents and some commissioners expressed an interest in seeking more applicants for the position.

Fast-forward to the Aug. 9 Board of Commissioners (BOC) meeting, when the current interim city attorney gave the invocation before the Pledge of Allegiance. Perhaps the battle is over, (this reporter thought). All seemed peaceful. Then, Mayor Jim Rostek asked for participation from the citizens.

Residents Voice Opinions

The first resident was Thomas Whally. He expressed dissatisfaction with only two responses to the RFQ for the city attorney position. He also stated that he believed Thomas Trask and his firm had engaged in “unethical conduct” in some of their earlier legal representation of cities like Tarpon Springs, Dunedin, North Redington Beach, or Oldsmar. In addition, Whally expressed his opinion that in not answering the mayor’s questions in the prior commission meeting, Trask exhibited “insubordination.” Therefore, he should be disqualified from applying, Whally said.

The gentleman finished his comments by requesting that the City re-issue the RFQ.

Next, Nancy Bryner came up and said she had lived in Madeira Beach for 40 years. She was curious: “by what method did the commissioners reach out to residents about the Activity Center?” She was assured by Commissioner McGeehan of District III that he was happy to answer her questions via email.

Former Mayor Speaks Out

Next, former Madeira Beach Mayor John Hendricks approached the podium and spoke loudly and clearly. Hendricks began by saying that he “really didn’t want to get up here tonight”.

Then, the retired mayor indicated that interim attorney Trask ran the ethics seminar that commissioners were required to attend. “Trask Daigneault … one of the most highly respected firms in the state of Florida. So, I hate seeing their firm beaten up on,” Hendricks said.

Hendricks continued by making the point that pending litigation cannot be discussed at commission meetings. Hence, he said, Trask could not answer Mayor Rostek’s question in the previous meeting.

“I tried to have a meeting with our mayor, a private meeting,” Hendricks said, “to go over some things. I invited him to my house because I wanted it to be confidential. He refused to do that, so here we are.”

Former Mayor Lectures Current Mayor

“Last meeting you read emails … from two individuals. I would hope you are going to read an email tonight that you received. Otherwise, you are discriminating against a prior commissioner. I had a printout made of something that is the City’s policy,” Hendricks said. “We read emails during COVID …That’s something we don’t do [reading emails] … if you want to make a comment, come on up and make one.”

Retired Mayor Hendricks then went on to dispute facts contained in the two emails that Mayor Rostek previously read. Hendricks referred to an email from Kenneth Weiss and proclaimed that Weiss was the attorney for Bill Gay who had “sued the City of Madeira Beach.” Hendricks then said about Weiss, “he’s a liar.” His next admonishment to Mayor Rostek was, “learn who you are sleeping with”.

More Lecturing and Opinion

He then diverged into, “What has Bill Karns done for this City? I will tell you Mr. Karns spent $1.2 million on ROC Park.” ROC Park is named for Bill Karns’s son. “He has done a ton of things for this city. He is here at every event, yet there are some of you I never see,” Hendricks said “yet you are supposed to be representing the City.”

“What has Bill Gay done for this City? He has fed off it. Some people think he’s a white knight. He’s not a white knight. He’s pocketed hundreds of thousands of dollars from this city,” Hendricks said, adding, “and yet you’re listening to him”.

The End of the Lecture

“Part of this job for all of you is building relationships … bringing funding into this city and to make this a better city,” explained Hendricks. He went on to accuse what appeared to be anyone who was listening that they were not working on relationships … not bringing funding into the city.

“It’s well known that Mayor Rostek has quite a temper,” Hendricks said.

The former mayor then said that he had put in an open records request for a copy of Mayor Rostek’s personal phone and personal text messages.

“So by failing to disclose it, you are violating state law,” Hendricks said. “Thank you very much.”

Mayor Rostek’s Reply

“In regards to the meeting, I texted you back numerous times to meet in a public place,” explained Mayor Rostek. “The text messages that you sent did not indicate anything about City business.”

The former mayor came to the lectern, sweating and breathing hard, and appeared angry. He said ,“No, I am going to speak. Of course it was City business; otherwise, I wouldn’t have been contacting you.”

Resuming the BOC Meeting

Four more citizens then stood at the podium and asked the BOC to re-issue the RFQ for a new city attorney.

There was a lengthy discussion about allowing residents to park in the Kitty and Tom Stuart Park parking lot next to Caddy’s. The BOC finally determined that there will be four parking spots for residents there. One will offer accessible parking.

Before some final agenda items that received 5-0 votes from the commissioners (Spring Games college softball for next year and health/dental premiums) there was a close vote on public usage of the City of Madeira Beach fitness center.

In a 3-2 vote, Commissioner Tagliarini, Mayor Rostek, and Commissioner McGeehan voted to open the City fitness center to the residents of Madeira Beach.