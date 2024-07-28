Here Are the Madeira Beach Commission Vacancies

The City of Madeira Beach has multiple vacancies on various commissions. According to a press release, “Boards, Commissions, and Committees are a valuable part of the local government process. The members are volunteers and provide a great service to the City and the community.”

Madeira Beach Commission Vacancies: Civil Service Commission

The press release states that the Civil Service Commission has one vacancy with the term expiring Oct. 30, 2026. Additionally, the Commission has two terms expiring Oct. 30 with a new term expiring Oct. 30, 2027.

The Civil Service Commission is a five-member board with quarterly meetings. All applicants must be residents of the city.

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

Madeira Beach Commission Vacancies: Planning Commission

The City of Madeira Beach also looks to fill vacancies on the Planning Commission. The press release states there is one vacancy with the term expiring Sept. 30. Along with that, the Planning Commission has two terms expiring Sept. 30 with a new term expiring Sept. 30, 2027.

The Planning Commission is a seven-member board, with monthly meetings on the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m. To be a part of the Commission, members must file a Form 1, Statement of Financial Interests, with the Florida Commission on Ethics.

The press release states, “special consideration will be given to those with professional experience and credentials (in) architecture or landscape architecture, civil engineering, real estate sales or land development, natural or environmental sciences, (or) urban planning.”

To apply, submit an application to the City Clerk at cvanblargan@madeirabeachfl.gov by Aug. 7 at 12 p.m.

We’re the calm during the storm. No hype, only help!

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper’s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures. And sign up for text alerts to get real-time guidance and prep advice when there’s a named storm heading our way. Also, check out our downtown Gulfport and beach web cams.