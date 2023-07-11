Madeira Beach Dog Park Budget Discussed

On June 27, the Madeira Beach Board of Commissioners discussed the Madeira Beach dog park with the public present. The meeting included the commissioners, mayor, city manager, city attorney, and recreation director. Commissioner David Tagliarini was not present.

Madeira Beach Dog Park Improvements

Refurbishing the dog park came up second on the agenda. Recreation Director Jay Hatch spoke first. He outlined a plan for a renewal of the dog park, disputing the claim that it would become a “million dollar dog park” as the headline read in the June 15 issue of The Gabber Newspaper.

“Since when does $800,000 become a million dollars?” he asked.

He referred to a presentation he made a year ago including renderings of this proposed dog park redesign. These renderings cost the city $16,500 in 2022. In the City records of 2019, there was also a bid to re-sod the dog park for $7,500.

While the commission saw the renderings earlier, the public didn’t see last year’s renderings during this year’s meeting. Hatch reported that the dog park was recently put out for bids and the final cost has yet to be determined.

Confusion of Focus

Commissioner Anne-Marie Brooks then spoke to the mayor and other commissioners on the dais. She expressed concern that she saw 50-75 residents who were in favor of refurbishing the dog park show up for three different meetings last year.

While other commissioners disputed the cost of the dog park, Brooks talked of it as a pro and a con — those in favor of a dog park and those against. Yet this meeting was to discuss how to pay for the dog park.

“I think we should listen to everyone,” Brooks said.

Just the Price, Ma’am

“I’ve seen a lot of pushback on the number… just the price… I haven’t seen any pushback on the idea of improving the area.” Vice Mayor Ray Kerr said.

He asked where this dog park sits on the City’s priority list.

“Do we have roads over on Bay Point taken care of? Is the underground power done? Do we have any of the big projects we’ve talked about in the capital expenditures done?” he asked.

Kerr speculated that the dog park project might be completed over a longer period of time, perhaps with natural sod instead of the artificial turf.

“I stand by my comment that it would be a great investment for the City,” he continued. He called the current dog park a “muddy area.” Hatch said re-sodding the dog park occurs once a year.

If We Build It, They Will Come

“I agree with vice-mayor… I had a resident who said to me, ‘I don’t take my dog to the dog park because every time I do, I have to give him a bath’,” Commissioner Eddie McGeehen said.

He espoused a 10-year plan, which is a similar idea to Kerr’s.

McGeehen suggested fundraising concepts such as serving beer and wine or displaying and selling advertising banners. He closed with, “if we look at the big vision, and if we build it, they will come”.

“I just go back to: we need to get the quotes and once we get the quotes, we can break it down,” Brooks said.

Financial Point of View

Mayor Jim Rostek then asked Recreation Director Hatch how much money he spent on the renderings.

“I don’t know. I’d have to look that up,” Hatch said. (Noted above: the cost was $16,500.)

“We all know we are going to have to up-staff the fire department; it’s critical emergency services,” Rostek said. “We have infrastructure issues with roadways that need to be done.”

He said, “yes, some improvements need to be made to the dog park, but… for lack of a better term, I’ll use ‘gingerbread’. This is a ‘gingerbread’ item … it’s a nicety … we’d like to have it, but I think we need to focus on basic upgrades”.

The mayor continued, “At one of our meetings, I was asking about … a millage rate decrease … and the comments back to me were that we have outstanding debt and we should probably pay it off first.

“Now we’re here tonight where we’re going to potentially move forward with (the dog park) …[which] could cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. This [not spending that amount] could be that tax decrease for people I believe they need,” Rostek said. “I believe a millage rate decrease would boost everybody and that little bit of money would help them out every month.”

He ended by saying they need to develop a plan and get the money first, and to figure out what they have to work with before committing to the final plan.

Overheard Resident Comments on Madeira Beach Dog Park

Residents attending the meeting offered comments on the price of the dog park. These comments addressed design, practicality issues, and sanitary ones. All involved the dog park cost. Comments ranged as follows:

“I agree with the mayor … massively misallocated resources.” –Greg Sorelle

“Thumbs down for me on price … $200,000-$250,000 seems reasonable … There are needs and wants … This is a want. We talked earlier about sewage … it’s ironic … where is the dog excrement gonna go? Also, given the choice between thousands of dollars for a dog park and a millage decrease tax reduction, I’m sure people would choose the latter.” —Peter Pisciotta

“I have a dog … I have grandchildren … why not check with the County-owned park and see if we can merge…” —Ron Vigil

“We have limited resources … How about a $200,000 dog park? The fire department is a required investment…” —Bill Howell



Madeira Beach Resident Comments Lack of Meeting Notice

“I was never informed about these meetings … I have a dog and use the dog park … My land is underwater. Let’s clean up the messes first … We could come together as a city and build morale … Start building the trust … There is a feeling in the city that the commission does what they want…” –Sandy McClernan

“I took my friend’s dog to the dog park; for the record, the dog didn’t have any complaints. $800,000 is just a staggering sum I doubt folks think we need to build a Disney World for dogs …The price tag alone is what is causing all this negative feedback. I came here tonight scared that you guys were ready to stroke an $800,000 check; I’m glad to hear that’s not the case. I’d suggest getting this info out to the community to limit the bad publicity … that Madeira is the crazy town that’s gonna build an $800,000 dog park…” —Kevin Eggleston

“Im concerned about the price tag … I know things don’t cost that much … Astroturf is very hot and urine collects below it and makes a stinky, very sticky mess. How are you going to clean that? Maybe sod and water is better…” —Donna Jo Mathis

There are six dog parks within three miles of the middle of Madeira Beach. One resident suggested the commission do homework and visit these parks.