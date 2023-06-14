Madeira Beach’s Million Dollar Dog Park

Wait! Don’t imagine that this reporter wants to kill all the puppies. Please don’t think that city commissioners do not care for the dogs of Madeira Beach’s dog park. This is not the issue.

Right now, the Madeira Beach City Commission is grappling with the funding for an important project: the refurbishment of an existing dog park across from City Hall and ROC park, where the baseball fields are located. Should this cost nearly $1 million?

The issue is this: The existing dog park has fallen into disrepair.

“You can see the ball parks right next to the dog park,” says Mayor Jim Rostek. They are green and lush and well cared for. “Why can’t the same folks who maintain the ballparks take care of this much smaller dog park?”

That’s what Rostek wants to know. The dog park is a very small piece of land, just 135 feet by 50 feet.

Dog Park Questions

This question opens another can of worms. Who is responsible for the ballpark maintenance and the dog park? Seemingly, the Department of Recreation and Jay Hatch. Under the umbrella of the department of Recreation comes Parks and Memorials.

“Perhaps we can add some personnel to the Recreation budget so that we can maintain the natural grass of the dog park and the ball fields at the same time,” speculates Rostek. “I am just trying to bring some of us together to solve this problem here… within budget.”

The proposed new design for the existing dog park includes artificial turf with a pergola-like covering (so as not to burn the puppy paws), an improved irrigation system and some additional landscaping.

The current estimate for this project is approximately $800,000, as defined by Hatch. However, even this one-time cost of artificial turf and a covering will require cleaning, maintenance, and maintenance fees for the future.

Add to the equation that the dog park covering will need to be removed for hurricanes and these “reasonable” costs seem to be adding up. This is where the $1 million estimate becomes a reality.

$1 Million Expense

Madeira Beach Vice Mayor Kerr called this $1 million expense “an investment for the city.” Commissioner David Tagliarini asked to put the project out for bids.

“I am against it at the cost that it is now. We need follow-up procedures on all of these proposals,” Rostek said.

A member of the Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Jeff Beggins says, “let’s not get caught up on money; let’s make it the best that we can make it, and then find the money”.

Madeira Beach resident Bill Howell says, “At the estimated $800,000 price tag, this dog park will cost every homeowner on Madeira Beach between $200 and $400 in additional taxes.”

“We are doing it backwards. First, we collect the funds and then we see what the City needs to add to the kitty,” Rostek said. “This is NOT Beverly Hills.”