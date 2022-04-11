Madeira Beach Installs Mobility Mat for ADA Access

Like many Floridians, when I think of the beach I think of the freedom of being outside. One of the reasons my mom brought us to the beach frequently as kids is because the beach is free and easily accessible to locals.

“Easily accessible” is relative, though. Many Florida beaches are nearly impossible to navigate with a walker or wheelchair.

The Forward Foundation, a privately owned foundation run by Michael and Robin Lally, want to help change that on Tampa Bay beaches.

According to the Forward Foundation website, “the Forward Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to fighting for human equality and animal rights, and empowering communities in the United States and around the globe. The Forward Foundation works together with businesses, governments, organizations, and individuals in an effort to create a better world and a brighter future for all.”

Their dream is for all Tampa Bay beaches to have easy access for everyone, regardless of mobility status. Their first step in making that dream a reality: A recent donation of several thousand dollars to purchase a Mobility Mat for Madeira Beach.

The Mobility Mat is made of 42 inches of recycled materials, and will be placed at the end of the boardwalk at Archibald Park.