Madeira Beach Fisherman Kicks Mayor Off Property & Other City News

Angry Fisherman and a Trespassed Mayor on Madeira Beach

During the public comments section, Charlie Ranier, a Madeira Beach fisherman raised an issue he has with the City. He grew up in the Keys, but moved after changes in regulations slowed down grouper fishing. Ranier bought Triangle Fisheries and Snug Harbor Boat Works in Madeira Beach to continue fishing for grouper. According to Ranier, about 200 families make their living off of his property, and he has invested millions of dollars into the area and business.

Ranier talked about feeling “hounded” by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Madeira Beach police (Madeira Beach contracts with Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for public safety) and fire, FWC, and the EPA. He said much of this comes from accusations people have made that his company spilled oil and fuel, and encroaches on other property. Ranier denied these accusations, saying he bought the property and people built around it and are now trying to throw him out. Recently, Ranier had Madeira Beach Mayor Jim Rostek trespassed from his property. Ranier claims that Rostek continually enters his property and takes photos to try to get him in trouble.

“He cannot move in this town and run everyone out,” said Ranier. “I have not gotten one fine for an oil spill. I have not gotten one fine for a fuel spill. Yet, people have been in my yard over 300 times in the past year.”

As Rainier ended his public comment, he pointed at Rostek and said, “Stay off my property.”

Other Madeira Beach Commission Business

With storms and snowbirds right around the corner, what is Madeira Beach doing to prepare? At the February 14 Madeira Beach City Commission Meeting, the commissioners met to discuss City events and ordinances. These range from carnivals, to elections, to fireworks, and much more.

Carnival Proceeds

The only presentation on the agenda came from members of the Gulf Beaches Rotary Club. Each year, the club partners with the City to hold a carnival. In 2024, this carnival runs May 14-17. The carnival includes fireworks, local-to-Tampa-Bay bands, and more. This partnership has gone on for seven years. At the Feb. 14 Commission meeting, the Club presented the City with its half of the proceeds from the 2023 carnival: $22,831.50.

Elections, Parking, and Alcohol

Ordinance 2024-01 sets up the Mar. 19 municipal elections, and authorizes the City to pay for all related services.

Ordinance 2024-03: Looks at a prominent issue in the area. Throughout Madeira Beach, people either park poorly, don’t pay to park, or both, the Commission said, adding that the efforts of City staff to clarify payments and parking requirements are successful. This ordinance will make these changes permanent. Two of the most important aspects of the ordinance look at street parking in marked spaces. To park in the road, drivers must park within designated spaces. Along with this, no part of the vehicle can extend past the markings.

Both ordinances passed unanimously.

The City approved a 2COP Alcoholic Beverage License Application for Osaka Japanese and Thai Restaurant of Madeira Beach. This allows the restaurant to serve beer and wine. Although the state regulates this, Madeira Beach has a local ordinance that requires businesses to get approval as well.

Paramedic Students Ride with Mad Beach Fire

St. Petersburg College of Paramedics requires their students to do a certain amount of ride-alongs during their time there. Some new hires at the Madeira Beach Fire Department are in school, but also work as firefighters. Because of this, the City and SPC agreed that the new hires can do ride-alongs while on duty, making it easier for them to split their time.

Madeira Beach Public Works Gets New Truck

Public Works is getting some new wheels. The Commission approved the purchase of a 2023 Chevy Silverado 5500 regular cab truck to replace the current 2004 Ford F550. The chassis serves as the Duralift Bucket Truck. While the City budgeted $75,000 for the replacement, it cost less: $54,880.

Fireworks in Madeira Beach This Spring

Fireworks fly on four nights in Madeira Beach. Mar. 16, May 4, July 3, and Nov. 9 all are set to have a celebratory fireworks display, each tied to an event or holiday.

Tampa Bay Coastal Master Plan

The Commission closed by discussing the Tampa Bay Coastal Master Plan. The Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council asked the City for a letter of support. They are doing a study that looks at various components of living on a coastal island. The study can be used for grants and infrastructure improvements.

