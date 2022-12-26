Madeira Beach Home and Condo Sales Dec. 16-22

by

an aerial photograph of John's Pass
Here’s what real estate sold in Madeira Beach last week
City of Madeira Beach, via Facebook

15324 Harbor Drive (Lone Palm)

This four-bedroom, four-bath home, built in 2013, has 4,181 square feet. It listed for $2.65 million and sold for $2.6 million.

300 150th Ave., #307 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have three bedrooms, three baths, and 2,107 square feet. It listed and sold for $1.25 million.

300 150th Ave., #401 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have three bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths, and 1,682 square feet. It listed and sold for $950,000.

300 150th Ave., #311 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have three bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths, and 1,569 square feet. It listed and sold for $899,900.

300 150th Ave., #405 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have three bedrooms, three baths, and 2,107 square feet. It listed and sold for $864,195.

300 150th Ave., #506 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have three bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths, and 1,682 square feet. It listed and sold for $850,123.

300 150th Ave., #203 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have two bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths, and 1,604 square feet. It listed and sold for $815,000.

300 150th Ave., #403 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have two bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths, and 1,604 square feet. It listed and sold for $652,540.

300 150th Ave., #404 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have three bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths, and 1,306 square feet. It listed and sold for $649,940.

300 150th Ave., #306 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,306 square feet. It listed and sold for $639,940.

by The Gabber

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper