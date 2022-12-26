15324 Harbor Drive (Lone Palm)

This four-bedroom, four-bath home, built in 2013, has 4,181 square feet. It listed for $2.65 million and sold for $2.6 million.

300 150th Ave., #307 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have three bedrooms, three baths, and 2,107 square feet. It listed and sold for $1.25 million.

300 150th Ave., #401 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have three bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths, and 1,682 square feet. It listed and sold for $950,000.

300 150th Ave., #311 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have three bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths, and 1,569 square feet. It listed and sold for $899,900.

300 150th Ave., #405 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have three bedrooms, three baths, and 2,107 square feet. It listed and sold for $864,195.

300 150th Ave., #506 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have three bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths, and 1,682 square feet. It listed and sold for $850,123.

300 150th Ave., #203 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have two bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths, and 1,604 square feet. It listed and sold for $815,000.

300 150th Ave., #403 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have two bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths, and 1,604 square feet. It listed and sold for $652,540.

300 150th Ave., #404 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have three bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths, and 1,306 square feet. It listed and sold for $649,940.

300 150th Ave., #306 (Town Center)

This under-construction condo will have two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,306 square feet. It listed and sold for $639,940.