Madeira Beach Honors 9/11 Virtually

The Madeira Beach City Commission and fire department are planning a ceremony to honor the victims and heroes of 9/11, in-person and virtually. Officials will gather at 8:45 a.m. on Friday, September 11 in Causeway Park, 424 150th Ave., Madeira Beach.

For safety reasons, the city encourages people to watch virtually on the Madeira Beach Fire Department Facebook page.

The ceremony will feature the Honor Guard of American Legion Post #273, an opening prayer by Dr. Jeff Iskra of the Church by the Sea, the Pledge of Allegiance led by Madeira Beach Mayor John Hendricks, and comments from Fire Chief Clint Belk followed by a Wreath Laying Ceremony.

According to the city, “The Madeira Beach 9/11 Memorial is designed in the shape of the US Pentagon and contains elements that represent the events of September 11, 2001, in the order in which they occurred. Four panels in the center represent American Airlines Flight 11, United Airlines Flight 175, American Airlines Flight 77, and United Airlines Flight 93. The walls stand 9 feet, 11 inches tall, 3000 laser-cut holes in a wall of steel honors the victims of the attacks while a steel beam from the World Trade Center at the heart of the memorial serves as a reminder to never forget.”

Contact Curt Preisser, City of Madeira Beach Public Information Officer, at 727-391-9951 x299 or cpreisser@madeirabeachfl.gov for more.