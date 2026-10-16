Madeira Beach Honors Trash Pirates, Launches Volunteer Program

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Madeira Beach honored the Trash Pirates with Keys to the City on Oct. 14, recognizing nearly eight years of volunteer cleanups.

District 4 Commissioner Housh Ghovaee presented the keys to founders Kandi Maiden and Audrey Cevaer during the commission’s regular meeting. The group has held 97 community cleanups.

“Just the word thank you is not enough,” Ghovaee said. He thanked the founders and their volunteers for giving their time and resources to the community.

How the Group Started

Maiden said the group began at a neighborhood gathering, where residents suggested organizing monthly cleanups.

“We said we would keep doing it as long as it was fun. It’s still fun,” Maiden said.

Cevaer praised Maiden’s dedication and called her the heartbeat of the Trash Pirates.

[Read more below]

That’s not all that happened at the Oct. 14 Madeira Beach Commission meeting. Read about November elections, and landscaping rules.

New Citywide Volunteer Program

At the same meeting, commissioners approved Resolution 2026-09, which creates a citywide volunteer program. The program sets rules for recruiting and training volunteers and for volunteer agreements.

Commissioners said the program would help organize residents who want to serve their community, including people who offered help after the 2024 hurricanes.

The vote was 4-0, with District 2 Commissioner Chuck Dillon absent.

The next Madeira Beach Commission meeting is Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m.

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