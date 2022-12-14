Madeira Beach Man Arrested After Fatal Hit-And-Run

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Denelly on charges of leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

Adobe Stock

A Madeira Beach man was arrested Saturday and charged in a connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash on Gulf Boulevard in Treasure Island.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s detained John Mackinnon Dennelly, 62, after his blue Chevrolet Silverado truck allegedly hit and killed 46-year-old Felicia White on Dec. 6.

White was in the crosswalk at Gulf and 108th Avenue when a blue truck struck her and left the scene.

Police said they traced the truck to Dennelly, who faces a charge of leaving the scene of a deadly accident. He was booked Dec. 10 into the Pinellas County Jail.