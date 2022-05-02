Miracle by the Bay Baseball began this April – just in time for the Florida heat.

Director Matthew Walker says the main snag, though, is baseball field clay caught in his wheelchair tires.

Walker is the 27-year-old man behind Miracle by the Bay, an Madeira Beach-based organization dedicated to providing events and community resources for people with disabilities. He has cerebral palsy, a condition that affects movement and muscle tone.

He got the idea for Miracle by the Bay while playing for a disability baseball league at the age of 17. A decade later, he runs Miracle by the Bay and the organization’s baseball team, a separate entity run by the same people, Walker says.

He founded the team with Kyle Snyder, a retired Tampa Bay Rays player who often attends games and works with players. Most of the time though, Walker coaches along with his father, Steven.

The baseball league’s main mission is to provide a fun, safe space for players ages 10-50. Walker notes the age range spans a larger age bracket than the typical special needs league deliberately.

“We chose that group because a lot of people are aged out of special need leagues before they get a real chance to play,” Walker said.

The league’s St. Petersburg field (1600 72nd St. N.) is composed of clay, a terrain that can be tough on tires. Eventually Walker would like to build a completely ADA accessible field, and with the participation success of the first season, he thinks it might not be long before that’s possible.

“We’re growing, and we’re growing rapidly,” Walker tells the Gabber. “Being able to do this and do it the right way is awesome.