Madeira Beach Mayor Alleges Corruption

On June 14, Madeira Beach Mayor Jim Rostek announced his resignation. In an email to residents, Rostek gave his reasoning as to why he resigned, alleging corruption in Madeira Beach government. The Gabber Newspaper is publishing Rostek’s letter here. Please note: The Gabber Newspaper has made only slight tweaks to punctuation and has not altered anything else.

“Good Day,

“Effective June 14, 2024 at 1 p.m., I will resign my position as the Mayor of Madeira Beach. This decision has not been an easy one. As I was the only elected official to be elected by the people and represent you. Whereas others just walked in the door (names not even on the ballot). And represent themselves and their special interests as evidenced by their actions and votes…

“With the help of you, the residents, I have been fighting day and night to level the playing field. I have no support from the Commission. Only you, the residents.

“Basic Government Policy

Employee smoking policy. Life jacket usage when operating city marine craft. Cell phone usage policy when operating, driving, or riding on city equipment.

“History: I met with the city manager about these issues and my suggestions were completely disregarded by him. These are basic policies that protect the city from liability, lawsuits, loss of work (sick leave usage) higher medical premiums, etc…. The above practices continue today. So, the health, welfare and security of the city employees are of low/no importance to Mr. Gomez, as evidenced by his lack of policy implementation.”

Rostek’s Reasons

“The accepted practice of selective/discriminatory enforcement practices by the City Manager and his staff.

“History: Example#1. Illegal signs on our waterways, A citizen reported this and sent a copy of the ordinance to the city manager, When questioned by me about why nothing was being done. He argued with me. He did remove one of the four illegal signs. But left three.

“Example #2. Two different properties within the City had ‘illegal’ structures on them and were ‘cited’ by the City. One property has now gone before the special magistrate and must remove the structure. The other property was cited for illegal stairs and electrical service. But the structure was allowed to remain.

“Code Enforcement/Building Permit Dept.

“History: When I first became Mayor, I went to the city manager on behalf of a resident. It took the resident (six) months to get a permit to replace an existing fence. The city manager could not answer why. I then met a person and will just use his first name here, Peter. He provided significant guidance and information to me. I provided this information to the City Manager over a year ago. Those two documents are attached to this e-mail too. All to improve service and transparency. Again, the city manager blew me off.”

“The refusal of the City Manager and others to comply with the Sec. 2-193. Regulations governing the purchasing and sales criteria of the city manager and department heads. The document attached to this e-mail.

“History: The swim marker (piling debacle) I had a meeting with the city manager and public works director. Where the city manager accused me of ‘inciting’ the public. In a very condescending manner. Regarding the notification of you, the residents, about this very wasteful spending. As well as not following the purchasing requirements. This is a quote from an e-mail: ‘Decision was made upon a recommendation by Public Works and the contractor and supported by me…’ So, a deal was made with a sole contractor and not put out for the required proposals.”

More Madeira Beach Corruption Allegations

“Then, there is another issue of project costs vs. item costs. Example: Project ‘A’ will have a total cost of $60,000. But if each contractor only bills $10,000 each. No Commission vote is required. That mentality, although legal, skirts the intent of the $30,000 rule. I can’t imagine how much has been spent at the dog park.

“Caddy’s and the chairs on the beach. After watching that Feb. 21 meeting a dozen times now. Caddy’s attorney knew exactly what he was doing for adding the word, ‘public’ to the beach. But why didn’t our attorney bat an eye at it? Then, for our attorney to blast the residents at a BOC Workshop about it. Whose side is he on…

“Nevertheless. Item #1 the 60/40 Alcohol/Food revenue yearly documentation. Is not being done. Again, Mr. Gomez is not holding the business or his employees accountable.

“Item#2. ‘The restaurant and associated activity will be located on existing impervious surface, within the approved site plan, inside the coastal construction control line, and will not impact the surrounding dunes or beach.’

“Also attached, are additional documents for your review. Draw your own conclusions about them. They were found on the internet.” (Publishers’ note: anyone who would like a copy of these documents can email news@thegabber.com.)

“I am sorry to leave. But with a city manager as such. I cannot be or have any part of Gomez’s corrupt behavior, talking in circles, lies, preferential treatment of ‘some’ or discriminatory enforcement practices. As well as the everyday wasting of the tax-payers money and trying to justify it.

“In the end, some will go up to the pearly gates and some won’t. I will always do what is ethical and correct, others not so much…

“I will miss you all. Warmest of regards. Jim”

