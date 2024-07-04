Madeira Beach Mayor Fallout

On June 14, former Madeira Beach Mayor Jim Rostek resigned, alleging corruption in the City, specifically with City Manager Robin Gomez. Since then, The Gabber Newspaper received multiple reports from residents supporting claims Rostek made in his resignation letter. The permanent future of the Madeira Beach mayor spot is up in the air, but former Vice Mayor and District 4 Commissioner Anne-Marie Brooks currently sits in the seat.

Madeira Beach Mayor’s Thoughts

When Rostek resigned, he sent a letter to residents. In this letter, he spoke about corruption amongst the commissioners and city manager.

He wrote, “This decision has not been an easy one. As I was the only elected official to be elected by the people and represent you. Whereas others just walked in the door (names not even on the ballot). And represent themselves and their special interests as evidenced by their actions and votes… [sic]“ From here, he spoke about a variety of specific examples, including not following rules when it came to finding contractors and perceived special treatment.

“I am sorry to leave. But with a city manager as such. I cannot be or have any part of Gomez’s corrupt behavior, talking in circles, lies, preferential treatment of ‘some’ or discriminatory enforcement practices. As well as the everyday wasting of the tax-payers money and trying to justify it [sic],” wrote Rostek.

Gomez’ Response

The Gabber Newspaper reached out to Gomez to respond to the Mayor’s claims. While the city manager said he could not meet with a reporter until late into the week of July 1, he did send an email. Here’s what he wrote:

“City staff has reviewed/addressed all the comments raised by Mr. Rostek, most of them reviewed/addressed as they occurred throughout the past year. While entitled to his opinions, the City has provided answers and resolutions to the comments although not completely supported/agreed/understood by Mr. Rostek. It is unfortunate that the disagreements and misunderstandings of City processes and policies by Mr. Rostek led him to state/list claims of corruption, which are simply baseless and false. The City daily [sic] ensures all residents, businesses, and visitors receive the most professional, knowledgeable, and fair City services to promote the City’s Vision and Mission [sic] that constantly ensure the public trust, respect for all, public safety, transparency, and accountability. We continue to perform our daily tasks and responsibilities pursuant to Federal, State, County, and City laws/ordinances/statutes in the most ethical manner.”

Hearing From Residents

Although The Gabber Newspaper received information from many residents, most asked to stay off the record for fear of retribution from the City. All of the information in this article comes from named sources.

In his resignation letter, Rostek mentioned a resident named Peter who had a difficult time getting a permit to replace a fence. The Gabber Newspaper spoke with Peter Pisciotta, who confirmed himself to be the resident Rostek referenced.

Pisciotta spoke about how the permitting process is long and expensive, and how the Mayor was the only person in the City who was, “on our side.” Now, Pisciotta plans to move due to the storm risk, and corruption in the City.

“I’m moving because the City cares more about condos than residents,” said Pisciotta. “I’m all for development, but the City doesn’t have a heart like Gulfport does. Something is happening in the back room. What I’d ask of our representatives to not strive for just better, but making things as good as they can be. Look for the right thing to do. It’s not enough to make lifelong exceptions on how the town should run. It’s not to point fingers. If you don’t measure something, you can’t fix it.”

Corruption Claims

Tim Grundmann responded to the Mayor’s claims of special treatment, and called it “selective enforcement.” He said the City fought him hard when he tried to develop his house, but isn’t fighting his neighbor who is allegedly breaking City code. He spoke about issues with Gomez, and with building official Frank Desantis.

“They just ignore anything that they can’t explain,” said Grundmann. “I went to the City with every question I had. If they said no, we didn’t build it. Some of the time they couldn’t provide a code or a reason why. When I was a cop, I couldn’t arrest someone because I didn’t like them. They needed to break the law.”

Grundmann plans to move, and placed his house for sale online. According to him, the City is “trolling Realtor websites for violations.”

“When I talked to (Gomez) about selective enforcement, you would’ve thought it was the end of the world. He takes offense to the claims, but won’t come and look. I don’t want the City in my house, even though I don’t have violations,” said Grundmann. “If you have the money to fight them in court, they’re not going to pick on you. The City Manager has blinders on for some people, and his eyes are wide open for others. More tax money means eventually he’ll get a raise. The Mayor was trying to do what is best for the citizens, but the City Manager is the ultimate authority, even though he isn’t elected.”

