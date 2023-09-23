Madeira Beach Mayor Jim Rostek Delivers FEMA News on Golf Cart

Most mayors, at least in Pinellas County beach communities, don’t run for office for the money. If you ask most mayors why they ran, they may respond with answers like, “Well, I wanted to give back to the community,” or “I wanted to protect our city from outside developers.”

Post-Hurricane Action

After Hurricane Idalia struck Florida, cleanup was in order. Mayor Jim Rostek of Madeira Beach wasn’t sure what he could do for his community. Debris was everywhere. Sand landed on Gulf Boulevard by Kitty and Tom Stuart Park, causing traffic problems.

On the whole though, Rostek said he felt they’d dodged a bullet.

“I wanted to take some action to help the regular residents who live around us,” he said. “There is no playbook for this stuff. They don’t tell you what to expect when the wind and water die down, but I knew I had to do something. Let the people know what is available to them.”

A Golf Cart and a Letter

Rostek said he saw his neighbors cleaning up the debris in their yards.

“I decided to get in the golf cart and take some news from FEMA around to my neighbors.” he said.

As he drove around to evaluate the damage and greet his neighbors, Rostek realized people also wondered what they could do to get back to normal.

“When I offered them the FEMA newsletter about applying for assistance, they were happy to get the news,” he said. “People were busy with their property and they weren’t spending time on their computers looking for online news.”

FEMA Assistance

Many residents of the barrier island beaches didn’t realize they qualified for FEMA assistance.

“I found that just talking to my fellow residents gave them a sense of normalcy and hope,” said Rostek.

A few residents lost their homes. Most were unhappy that they had some water damage in their intact homes.

Onward

“It seems like every hurricane is different,” said Rostek. “We think we know what to expect until there’s a change in the wind and water. Then, we don’t know.”

After his ride-around in the golf cart, the mayor received a thank you text from one of his neighbors.

“I first want to say a BIG THANK YOU to Jim [Rostek]… You went above and beyond to go around in your golf cart and help your residents… I grew up on Madeira and my sister still lives here,” Minnetta Jannsen texted.

“Well,” Rostek said, “we all do what we can.”

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper’s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures.