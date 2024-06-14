Madeira Beach Mayor Resigns: Why? No One Knows

On the afternoon of June 14, Madeira Beach Mayor Jim Rostek resigned. The City of Madeira Beach sent a press release via email to announce Rostek’s resignation at 1 p.m. Vice Mayor Anne-Marie Brooks (District 4) is set to take his seat. As of now, the City provided no more information on why Rostek retired, or the next steps for replacing Brooks’ seat. On June 26, the City will host a special meeting to discuss the selection process for commissioner.

The Gabber Newspaper reached out to the now-former Madeira Beach mayor, but Rostek did not return calls.

