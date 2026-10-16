Madeira Beach Moves to Ease Landscaping Rules After Hurricanes

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Madeira Beach homeowners rebuilding after the 2024 hurricanes could soon use artificial turf, shell, and gravel instead of grass and plants.

Commissioners advanced Ordinance 2026-10 on first reading at their Oct. 14 meeting. They also moved forward a plan for temporary parking lots on vacant properties and approved two affordable-housing measures. Every vote was 4-0, with District 2 Commissioner Chuck Dillon absent.

Landscaping Rules

Current rules require vegetation to cover at least 25% of a residential lot. City Planner Joseph Petraglia said that rule often causes problems for homeowners.

“A lot of times it results in the landscape inspection failing,” Petraglia told commissioners.

A failed inspection can keep homeowners from getting a certificate of occupancy, the official approval they need before they can move in.

Under the proposal, artificial turf and other qualifying materials could meet the City’s general landscaping rules. Required landscaped buffers would still need real plants.

Artificial turf would have to drain at least 10 inches of water per hour through all its layers. City staff said qualifying turf could cover an entire residential lot, as long as it meets other City restrictions.

Commissioners also advanced three related ordinances. Ordinance 2026-11 combines rules that keep drivers’ views clear at intersections. Ordinance 2026-12 gathers the City’s landscaping rules into one section of its municipal code. Additionally, Ordinance 2026-13 updates the definitions of artificial turf, shrubs, and trees.

[Read more below]

That’s not all that happened at the Oct. 14 Madeira Beach Commission meeting. Read about November elections, and Trash Pirates.

Temporary Parking Lots

Ordinance 2026-16 would let some property owners run temporary parking lots while they pursue redevelopment after the 2024 hurricanes.

The lots would be allowed on qualifying properties directly next to Gulf Boulevard or inside the Johns Pass Village Activity Center. A site must be vacant land or have an empty building that could be repaired. City staff said owners of about three to five properties have already shown interest.

The lots could operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., with no overnight parking. Operators would have to meet accessibility requirements and other City rules. The City could revoke an approval for violations, and all approvals would expire Dec. 31, 2029.

The five landscaping and parking ordinances need a final vote before they take effect.

Affordable Housing

The City reviewed 25 properties it owns to see whether any could be used for affordable housing. The review found one possible site: 555 150th Ave. The property is zoned marine commercial, so any housing there would have to sit above ground-floor businesses.

Commissioners approved the list with Resolution 2026-07. Florida law requires cities to do this review every three years. The law does not require them to sell or develop the properties.

“Even though we’re creating this list and we’re having this public hearing pursuant to state statute, there is no legal requirement that we actually make it affordable housing,” City Attorney Thomas Trask said. “We just have to say that it’s available.”

Commissioners also voted to opt out of a state tax break for some affordable housing. Florida offers a 75% property tax exemption for certain affordable-housing units. The break generally applies to developments with at least 71 affordable units. It covers housing for households earning more than 80% but no more than 120% of the area’s median income.

State law lets qualifying local governments opt out based on regional housing availability. Trask said Pinellas County’s housing data gave Madeira Beach grounds to do so.

Resolution 2026-08 ends the exemption on qualifying units for the City’s property taxes starting Jan. 1, 2027. A separate 100% exemption for qualifying lower-income units stays in place.

The next Madeira Beach Commission meeting is Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m.

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