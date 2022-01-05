Madeira Beach News

Trash Pirates Set Sail

For one day only, hop aboard the Johns Pass Pirate Ship with the Trash Pirates. Known for leaving no trace and keeping the beaches pristine, the Jan. 8 cleanup partners with the Johns Pass Pirate Ship. This unforgettable event begins with an 8 a.m. cleanup followed by a 10 a.m. photoshoot on the boat. Head over to Madeira Beach on the 8 and see for yourself how these pristine pirates set sail.

Madeira’s 75th Anniversary

As we celebrate 2022, Madeira Beach celebrates its 75th anniversary. The celebration lasts all year and includes events, shindigs and parties to honor the city. Speaking of history, the city wants anyone with pictures of Madeira from the last 75 years to send copies to recreation@madeirabeach fl.gov – and include the photographer and year taken.

Ring in 2022 with a Stretch

Madeira Beach yoga classes return Thursday, Jan. 7. The weekly, all-ages class lasts an hour. Classes start at 9 a.m. every Thursday at the recreation center (200 Rex Place). Pricing is flexible and after one of these classes, you will be, too.

