Madeira Beach News

by

Two little kids in floats and sunglasses playing in a clear blue pool.
Image via Pixabay.

Party in the Splash Pad!

Eyeing the splash pad at the rec center? Looking to start a splash with some friends? We have the news for you! The rec center is allowing splash pad reservations. A two-hour reservation for a resident is $75 and $100 for a non-resident. With the pad and tables and chairs the price increases to $150 for residents and $200 for non-residents.

Click here for more or call 727-392-0665

Vendors Wanted for Seafood Festival

Say goodbye to red tide – hopefully – and hello to fresh seafood. The annual John’s Pass Seafood Festival is accepting vendors for the January 20-23 event. Food is the main event at this shindig, however art, jewelry and commercial vendors are also welcome. What is a festival without live music? Bands and gigs are encouraged to submit their acts to be scheduled.

Click here for more or call 727-392-0665

Be a Friend of Parks and Recreation

Do you  think the parks and activities in Madeira need to be refreshed? Do you have a knack for volunteering at local events? If you answered yes, you are a perfect fit for the new Madeira Beach Friends of Parks and Recreation program. Meetings are held monthly on the second Saturday via zoom. 

Click here for more or call 727-392-0665.

More from Madeira Beach here. 

by Gabrielle Reeder

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
%d bloggers like this: