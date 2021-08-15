Madeira Beach News

Party in the Splash Pad!

Eyeing the splash pad at the rec center? Looking to start a splash with some friends? We have the news for you! The rec center is allowing splash pad reservations. A two-hour reservation for a resident is $75 and $100 for a non-resident. With the pad and tables and chairs the price increases to $150 for residents and $200 for non-residents.

Click here for more or call 727-392-0665

Vendors Wanted for Seafood Festival

Say goodbye to red tide – hopefully – and hello to fresh seafood. The annual John’s Pass Seafood Festival is accepting vendors for the January 20-23 event. Food is the main event at this shindig, however art, jewelry and commercial vendors are also welcome. What is a festival without live music? Bands and gigs are encouraged to submit their acts to be scheduled.

Click here for more or call 727-392-0665

Be a Friend of Parks and Recreation

Do you think the parks and activities in Madeira need to be refreshed? Do you have a knack for volunteering at local events? If you answered yes, you are a perfect fit for the new Madeira Beach Friends of Parks and Recreation program. Meetings are held monthly on the second Saturday via zoom.

Click here for more or call 727-392-0665.

More from Madeira Beach here.

Like this: Like Loading...