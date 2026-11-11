Madeira Beach Survey Asks Residents to Shape Future of Recreation

Madeira Beach wants to hear from the people who use its parks.

The City of Madeira Beach Recreation Department launched a survey to learn what residents want from local parks, programs, facilities, and events. The department calls it a “comprehensive Recreation Department Needs Assessment.”

The City invites “residents, participants, parents, property owners, businesses, and community organizations” to take part, according to a city press release.

What the Survey Asks

The survey asks people how they use the City’s current recreation programs and facilities. It also asks what classes and activities they would like to see, which parks and facilities need improvements, and what kinds of community events they enjoy. Residents can also share what they value most about Madeira Beach parks and recreation services, and where they think the City could do better.

How the City Will Use the Results

The Recreation Department will use the answers to guide future programs, facility upgrades, budget decisions, partnerships, and spending, according to the release. City officials say the feedback will help the department create “a roadmap for future recreational opportunities and enrichments.”

“Community feedback is essential in helping us plan for the future,” Recreation Director Shannon Schafer said in the release. “Whether you regularly participate in our programs or are simply interested in seeing more recreational opportunities in Madeira Beach, we encourage everyone to take a few minutes to share their thoughts.”

How to Take the Survey

The survey is open now and available online. To take it, visit madeirabeachfl.gov.

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