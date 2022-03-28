Madeira Beach: The Future of Transportation Forum

Want to know how Florida’s changing tourism industry will effect the state’s transportation, and vice versa?

The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce is hosting a panel on just that: ‘Tourism Advocates – The Future of Transportation’ forum. A panel of leaders in transportation (Brad Miller from Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, Michele Routh from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, and other transportation head honchos) will discuss their views and answer questions from the Madeira Beach City Hall.

“Get insight into past, present and future of travel to our destination,” the Chamber posted. “Each will share their forecast and impact on tourism especially in today’s economy.”

The panel is followed by a complimentary mixer at Mastry’s Brewing Co.

Registration is required, but the event is free. Sign up.