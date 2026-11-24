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At their Nov. 18 meeting, Madeira Beach commissioners heard a consultant recommend cheaper parking fixes before building a new garage and preserved the City’s option to finance a $3.5 million property purchase.

Commissioners also approved five development ordinances and accepted the City’s annual flood insurance rating report.

Consultant Urges Cheaper Fixes Before New Parking Garage

Jason Collins, president of transportation consulting firm ADEAS-Q, presented a parking study that examined demand throughout the city. His findings suggest Madeira Beach may be better off improving its existing parking before committing millions to a new garage.

The study found that parking demand was highest on Saturday afternoons, particularly along Village Boulevard. Even during peak hours, the existing privately owned garage still had open spaces.

Rather than build right away, Collins recommended several less expensive alternatives: better signage, partnerships with existing parking facilities, and converting some angled parking spaces along Village Boulevard to perpendicular parking, a change that could add about 15 spaces.

“My suggestion to the city is to explore these options before taking on the long-term debt of a new garage,” Collins said.

He also recommended collecting more parking data during the winter and spring tourist seasons before making a major investment.

Commissioner Chuck Dillon questioned whether adding so few spaces would make a meaningful difference.

“If we’re only gaining 16 stalls, I don’t see that as a viable entity,” Dillon said.

Collins agreed that the change would not be enough on its own.

New Garage Could Cost Up to $14 Million

Collins estimated that a new garage would cost about $34,000 to $43,000 per parking space.

“We identify typical current construction costs of $11 to $14 million,” Collins said.

Those figures cover construction only. Design, operation, and maintenance would add to the total, he said.

The study identified three possible garage locations near John’s Pass Village. Collins called the Village Boulevard site the most promising, but he still had reservations.

“It would be located across the street from an existing garage, which would somewhat be competition,” Collins said.

He cautioned that the site’s limited size and its closeness to the existing garage could make the investment hard to justify. The lot’s small footprint could also require a taller structure, which would complicate plans to include retail space.

The 130th Avenue lot presents challenges because of its size and utility easements.

The largest site, John’s Pass Park, could hold about 365 spaces. However, floodplain restrictions and land-use requirements would complicate construction there.

Commissioner David Tagliarini asked whether the money the City has collected for a parking garage could be used for anything else. He said residents have asked him about the City “funneling” 50 cents from parking.

A 2022 resolution commits revenue from a 50-cent citywide hourly parking-meter increase to designing and building a garage within a half-mile of John’s Pass Village, according to the City’s parking study.

City Manager Michael Helfrich said that under the resolution, the City can only use those funds for a parking garage. Tagliarini said commissioners would have to amend it to use the money elsewhere.

Commissioners took no action on the study and plan to revisit the issue at their Dec. 9 workshop.

City Considers Financing Options for Property Purchases

Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve Resolution 2026-14, preserving the City’s option to reimburse itself through future financing for its $3.5 million purchase of 545 150th Ave., according to a City memo.

Commissioners previously approved a similar resolution for the $18 million purchase of 4.6 acres of vacant waterfront property at the city’s entrance off the Tom Stuart Causeway, which the City agreed to buy in October. Together, the two resolutions bring the potential financing total to $21.5 million.

Finance Director Andrew Laflin explained that the resolution does not authorize borrowing. Instead, it establishes the City’s intent to possibly use tax-exempt bonds or other financing to reimburse money it has already spent.

“Our cash position is dwindling because we’ve made those two very large purchases,” Laflin said.

Commissioners Approve Development Ordinances

Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve five ordinances on second reading.

Ordinance 2026-10 updates the City’s vegetation regulations, including landscaping requirements and artificial turf standards.

Ordinance 2026-11 changes intersection visibility requirements, allowing the City to address landscaping and other obstructions that block drivers’ view. Staff said enforcement would follow the City’s normal code enforcement process.

Ordinance 2026-12 removes a separate landscaping green-area provision, and Ordinance 2026-13 updates definitions related to the vegetation regulations.

Ordinance 2026-16 allows temporary parking lots on qualifying properties along Gulf Boulevard and within John’s Pass Village in response to damage from the 2024 hurricanes. Approvals under the ordinance expire Dec. 31, 2029.

Other Commission Business

Commissioners voted 5-0 to accept the City’s annual National Flood Insurance Program Community Rating System report. Madeira Beach holds a Class 6 rating, which gives eligible flood insurance policyholders a 20% discount. Staff advised residents who have not received the discount to contact their insurance agent.

Commissioners unanimously approved an amendment to the City’s advanced life support first responder agreement with Pinellas County for the 2026-27 budget year. The agreement includes a 13.9% increase in compensation, which staff attributed to contractual salary obligations and the addition of six employees.

Commissioners unanimously confirmed Mayor Anne-Marie Brooks to represent the Beach Communities on the Forward Pinellas Board for another two-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2027.

Commissioners also unanimously adopted Resolution 2026-12, beginning the process of designating Madeira Beach as a City of Kindness. The resolution calls for community initiatives and the appointment of a City liaison to help oversee the program.

They also unanimously adopted Resolution 2026-13, designating Madeira Beach as a Purple Heart City and recognizing Aug. 7 as Purple Heart Day.

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