Madeira Beach Voters To Decide on Moving Elections to November

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Madeira Beach voters will decide Nov. 3 whether to move city elections from March to November.

Commissioners gave final approval to Ordinance 2026-18 at their Oct. 14 meeting, which puts three charter amendments on the ballot. The vote was 4-0, with District 2 Commissioner Chuck Dillon absent.

Commissioners said holding city elections alongside statewide general elections would draw more voters and cost less.

What the Amendments Would Change

The first amendment would move municipal elections from March to November. The second would move the candidate qualifying period from December to June.

The third would temporarily extend current elected officials’ terms to make room for the switch.

[Read more below]

That’s not all that happened at the Oct. 14 Madeira Beach Commission meeting. Read about landscaping rules, and Trash Pirates.

How Terms Would Shift

If voters approve all three amendments, District 3 and District 4 commissioners would stay in office until officials certify the November 2027 election results and install their successors.

The mayor and the District 1 and District 2 commissioners would serve until the same transition after the November 2028 election.

The next Madeira Beach Commission meeting is Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m.

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