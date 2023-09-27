Madeira Beach Votes on City Attorney and Property Tax

In Madeira Beach, the end of this fiscal year signifies time for change. At the Sept. 13 commission meeting, the commission voted on a millage rate roll back and a new city attorney.

Property Values and Taxes Go Up

For 2023, the fiscal year rolled-back millage rate is 2.4272. For 2024, the fiscal year millage rate is 2.7500 mills per $1,000.

According to the Florida Department of Revenue, a rolled-back millage rate refers to “the amount of property taxes the property owner would owe if there were no change to the taxing authority’s budget.”

One mil equals one dollar for every $1,000 of assessed value. For example, a home valued at $100,000 with a millage rate of 4 mils will owe $400 in taxes.

The numbers represent a flat millage rate from year to year. However, the rise in property values also created a potential rise in property taxes.

Commissioners approved of Ordinance 2023-31 on first reading with a 5-0 vote. It had a second reading on Sept. 27.

Discussion on City Attorney Selection

In spite of emails and public appearances from around 100 residents, it was a small turnout for this final decision.

Regarding city attorney candidates, commissioners kept the contest between two individuals. Commissioner Eddie McGeehen said it would be an “embarrassment to the City” to put the Request for Qualifications back out on bids.

After the dust settled from interviews held at the last meeting, commissioners voted 4-1 to maintain a six-year status quo and re-appoint interim Attorney Thomas Trask as full-time city attorney. Only Mayor Jim Rostek voted against the appointment.

Attorney’s Accomplishments

The two attorneys interviewed for the position were Thomas Trask of Trask, Daignault, LLC and Sarah Johnston of Weiss, Serota, Helfman, Cole and Bierman.

When asked what Trask’s greatest accomplishments were in his tenure as Madeira Beach City Attorney, he answered:

“I was particularly proud of the project where Caddy’s is now,” Trask said.

Trask referred to his involvement in a permitting project for a restaurant with no parking. In order to open the restaurant, the number of parking spots had to be in accord with city ordinances and fire code.

Recently, the adjacent park — Tom and Kitty Stuart Park — recently received renovations, causing confusion about whether or not the park lost space to Caddy’s. The renovations included removing some palm trees to add different landscaping, a beach shower, and a bathroom trailer.

Tom and Kitty Stuart Park

Tom and Kitty Stuart Park was deeded to the City of Madeira Beach by the two residents for whom the City named it. Both were active in city functions and beautification.

The deed read: “This deed is made and accepted on the condition that the land hereby conveyed be used and maintained solely as the site of a City Park to be named, ‘The Tom and Kitty Stuart Park’ and that the grantee, its heirs and assigns shall forever use and maintain in good condition the premises solely for the purpose of a City Park.”

