Madeira’s Gulf Beach Masons Adopt a Class

Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge, at 14020 Marguerite Dr. in Madeira Beach, “adopted” Mr. Dave Bostick’s 2nd grade classroom at Madeira Beach Fundamental School as part of the Pinellas County Schools Adopt-a-Teacher/Class program.

According to the lodge, a $150 donation helps the teacher buy educational items for students, and Gulf Beach Lodge donated and extra $100 for the school’s student incentive program for students who ‘demonstrate excellence.”

Along with their donation, “Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge encourages individuals, organizations and businesses to consider taking part in these worthy programs and help our public school teachers accomplish their goals,” writes Mason Howard Knapp.

Schools throughout Pinellas County participate in the Adopt-a-Class program. Call 727-588-6000 for more, or visit pcsb.org.

Like this: Like Loading...