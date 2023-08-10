Mail Theft in Pinellas: Police Say Stop Using Boxes

Police have asked Pinellas residents to temporarily stop using freestanding USPS mailboxes, citing mail theft from these boxes.

Following a report of stolen mail from a Gulfport area resident, Gulfport police told The Gabber Newspaper they’d contacted the U.S. Postal Service and started an investigation. Law enforcement agencies believe the theft extends well beyond Gulfport.

While neither agency disclosed details, they ask residents refrain from using the standalone blue mailboxes. Police encourage residents to either use their personal mailboxes or bring mail inside a post office during operating hours.

People who have recently mailed something from one of these blue boxes should check with the intended recipient to ensure the mail reached its intended destination. Anyone who believes they may have had mail stolen should report mail theft to the USPS as well as their local police department.

The Gabber Newspaper will continue to follow this story and update readers as information becomes available.

