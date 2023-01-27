Mail Voting Schedule Announced in Pinellas

The office of Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus released a ballot mailing schedule for upcoming local elections, although officials emphasized that it is tentative.

Upcoming municipal elections scheduled for March 14 include Belleair Bluffs, Gulfport, Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, Kenneth City, Madeira Beach, Redington Shores, South Pasadena, St. Pete Beach, Tarpon Springs, and Treasure Island.

Officials have tentatively set Jan. 28 as the date to mail ballots to absent military and overseas voters who have requested them. State law requires those ballots to be mailed at least 45 days prior to an election.

Ballots for domestic voters who have requested them are scheduled to be mailed Feb. 9, to meet the state requirement that they be sent between 40 and 33 days prior to the election.

The Supervisor of Elections office defines absent military and overseas voters as “all active-duty military, their spouses and dependents currently absent from their Pinellas County places of residence, and civilians who are U.S. citizens residing outside the United States.”

Domestic voters are defined as “legal residents of Pinellas County, including civilian voters and active-duty military members who vote in Pinellas County.”

Additional mail ballot requests will be fulfilled as received. To request a mail ballot, visit VotePinellas.gov, call 727-464-VOTE (8683), or email MailBallot@VotePinellas.gov. The deadline to request that a ballot be mailed is Saturday, March 4, at 5 p.m.

Mail ballots must be received at one of the Supervisor of Elections offices by 7 p.m. on Election Day, March 14. Voters are advised to allow at least one week for their ballot to be returned by mail to the Supervisor of Elections office.

Mail ballots cannot be accepted at polling places on Election Day. Voters can surrender their mail ballot to a poll worker and vote in person on Election Day.





