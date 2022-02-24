Mainlands Man Missing in Pinellas Park

Man in black tee shirt standing at counter.
Police want help finding Clyde Duffield, who went missing from the Mainlands development in Pinellas Park.
Police need the public’s help finding a missing Pinellas Park man.

Police issued a Silver Alert for Clyde Duffield, missing from his home in the Mainlands development since 2:20 p.m. Feb. 22.

Duffield, 73, was last seen leaving his home on Mainlands Boulevard in a gold 2008 Lexus ES350. The Lexus has Florida tags: HNQH49.

Doctors have diagnosed Duffield with Alzheimer’s and dementia, according to Pinellas Park police.

Duffield is described as a 5’7 and 165 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing black shoes, blue jeans, and a blue/black dry-fit shirt., according to Pinellas Park police.

 

by Mike Sunnucks

