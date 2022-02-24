Mainlands Man Missing in Pinellas Park

Police need the public’s help finding a missing Pinellas Park man.

Police issued a Silver Alert for Clyde Duffield, missing from his home in the Mainlands development since 2:20 p.m. Feb. 22.

Duffield, 73, was last seen leaving his home on Mainlands Boulevard in a gold 2008 Lexus ES350. The Lexus has Florida tags: HNQH49.

Doctors have diagnosed Duffield with Alzheimer’s and dementia, according to Pinellas Park police.

Duffield is described as a 5’7 and 165 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing black shoes, blue jeans, and a blue/black dry-fit shirt., according to Pinellas Park police.