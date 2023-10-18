The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Make Gulfport Ghoulish: Gulfport’s Halloween Decorations Contest

by Cameron Healy

a blow up halloween decoration of a witch in a purple truck with a gnome and jack-o-lanterns sitting in the truck bed.
Make Gulfport ghoulish with Gulfport’s Halloween Decorations Contest. Enter by Oct. 25.
June Johns

Enter Gulfport’s Halloween decorations contest. Set up all your ghosts, skeletons, witches, and other scary Halloween-themed decorations outside your home or business.

There are two contest categories: general and commercial. General is for single homes. Commercial is for “single business or professional locations, including home occupations,” according to the City’s press release.

How to Enter Gulfport’s Halloween Decorations Contest

Registration is free for all residents and businesses. Pick up a contest application at either the Gulfport Recreation Center (5730 Shore Blvd. S.) or City Hall (2401 53rd St. S.). Enter by noon on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Judges begin drive-by evaluations Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

The winner of each category will be announced and awarded a plaque. Winner recognition occurs at the Gulfport City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m.

For more information, call 727-893-1068.

Check out more Halloween themed events in south Pinellas.

