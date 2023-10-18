Make Gulfport Ghoulish: Gulfport’s Halloween Decorations Contest

Enter Gulfport’s Halloween decorations contest. Set up all your ghosts, skeletons, witches, and other scary Halloween-themed decorations outside your home or business.

There are two contest categories: general and commercial. General is for single homes. Commercial is for “single business or professional locations, including home occupations,” according to the City’s press release.

How to Enter Gulfport’s Halloween Decorations Contest

Registration is free for all residents and businesses. Pick up a contest application at either the Gulfport Recreation Center (5730 Shore Blvd. S.) or City Hall (2401 53rd St. S.). Enter by noon on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Judges begin drive-by evaluations Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

The winner of each category will be announced and awarded a plaque. Winner recognition occurs at the Gulfport City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m.

For more information, call 727-893-1068.

