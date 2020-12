On Tuesday, December 15, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 7-16, at 3120 Miriam St. S., presented sacks full of toys to the Gulfport Police Department’s yearly charity event, Operation Santa.

The USCG Flotilla 7-16 is an all-volunteer force that focuses on safety and the betterment of the community. This year the flotilla decided to focus their efforts on helping children have a merry and bright Christmas.

