Making Memories 

Gulfport Public Library hosted its sixth annual blanket fort and movie night, Friday, December 20 to kick off winter break for the local school children.

Pajama clad children and their parents built cozy forts that were made for snuggles and snacks as they watched “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

“My favorite part is seeing parents and kids snuggling in their blanket forts,” said Cailey Klasson, children’s librarian and event organizer. “I like to put on a classic Christmas movie that parents probably enjoyed when they were little so it brings a bit of nostalgia.”

Right now, the event is only once a year. However, Klasson would like to host an event for spring break as well. “It’s a really simple program but it’s one I look forward to every year.”