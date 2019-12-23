Making Memories 

G
Eliza, 6, and Harrison, 11, Dunning, grabbed front row seats during the sixth annual blanket fort and movie night at the Gulfport Public Library, Friday, December 20.
ulfport Public Library hosted its sixth annual blanket fort and movie night, Friday, December 20 to kick off winter break for the local school children.
Pajama clad children and their parents built cozy forts that were made for snuggles and snacks as they watched “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
“My favorite part is seeing parents and kids snuggling in their blanket forts,” said Cailey Klasson, children’s librarian and event organizer. “I like to put on a classic Christmas movie that parents probably enjoyed when they were little so it brings a bit of nostalgia.”
Right now, the event is only once a year. However, Klasson would like to host an event for spring break as well. “It’s a really simple program but it’s one I look forward to every year.”
Decked out in their finest footwear, slippers and cowboy boots, Emery Aviles, 10, Liam Aviles, 8, and Alex Rodriguez, 8, bunkered down in their forts and munched on popcorn as they watched “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” during Gulfport Public Library’s sixth blanket fort and movie night, Friday, December 20.
Ayla, 11, mom Melissa, and Ian, 12, enjoyed cuddles and nostalgic Christmas movies in their cozy blanket fort. “My favorite part is seeing parents and kids snuggling in their blanket forts,” said Cailey Klasson, children’s librarian and event organizer. “I like to put on a classic Christmas movie that parents probably enjoyed when they were little so it brings a bit of nostalgia.”