Malfunctioning Mortar Cuts Short City’s Fireworks Show; But No Injuries

Gulfport’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show was cut short by a malfunctioning mortar.

There were no injuries, but the Dec. 31 fireworks show ended after eight minutes.

The show at Williams Pier was slated to go approximately 20 minutes.

“Approximately eight minutes into the New Year’s Eve Fireworks Program, one defective six-inch mortar detonated inside the fireworks rack on the Williams Pier. The shell did not exit the rack upon firing. The fireworks lead technician immediately ended the show with no further damages sustained. All preventive safety precautions were put in place, preventing any further issues from occurring, and nobody was hurt,” said Justin Shea, cultural facilities events supervisor for the city of Gulfport.

City council members also referenced the shortened fireworks show and the lack of injuries during their Jan. 4 meeting.

“The fireworks were great and (I) got nothing but positive feedback – and no one was injured,” said Councilmember Christine Brown (Ward II).