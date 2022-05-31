A man is accused of exposing himself to a woman and her 3-year-old daughter at Sand Key Park in Clearwater on Thursday, May 26.

Clearwater Police said Chandler Reece, 26, allegedly “exposed himself to a mother and her 3-year-old daughter” shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Police said the mother said Reece continue to follow the mom and toddler as they retreated to their car at the popular beach.

“He followed them and continued to expose himself even as she was on the phone with police,” CPD said in a statement.

Reece denied the allegations to police, saying he was just pulling up his pants, according to CPD. Police have charged him with exposure of sexual organs, lascivious exhibition, and illegal possession of THC oil.

Reece’s name does not currently appear in Florida’s registered sex offender database.