Man and Woman Shot in Hilton Hotel Parking Garage

On Monday, May 1, a 29-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were shot at the Tru by Hilton Hotel parking garage in downtown St. Petersburg. The parking garage is on the side of the building which comes out on 17th Street North.

St. Pete police sent dispatched officers to the Hilton Hotel parking garage near Central Avenue and 16th Street at 12:30 p.m.

According to the department, the man worked as a valet for the hotel.

“They suffered non-life threatening injuries and remain in stable condition at a local hospital,” said the St. Petersburg Police Department in a statement on the daytime shooting.

St. Petersburg Police Department believes this was a targeted shooting. They are still searching for the shooter. Contact the St. Petersburg Police Department if you have any information on the incident.

St. Petersburg Police Department, 1301 1st Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-893-7780.

