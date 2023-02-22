GPD: Man Assaults Girlfriend, Forces Her into Car

A Tampa man faces kidnapping, aggravated battery, and a weapons charge after allegedly forcing his girlfriend into his car at gunpoint in Gulfport on Jan. 30 and striking her in the face with the butt of the shotgun.

That is according to a criminal complaint and arrest report from the Gulfport Police Department and State Attorney’s Office.

According to a Gulfport arrest report, William Mark Cortes, 31, pulled up to 2928 Beach Boulevard South just after 4 p.m. on Jan. 30, armed with a “black shotgun” and forced his girlfriend into his vehicle.

Witnesses said Cortes struck the woman in the face with the shotgun’s butt as well as with his fists, according to police.

Police said Cortes told them he threw the shotgun out the window of his car and it has not yet been recovered.

Cortes, who lives in Tampa, and the woman were later found at her Gulfport apartment. GPD said Cortes admitted to forcing the woman into his vehicle and previously having the firearm.

A Pinellas Circuit Court order has also issued a no contact order for Cortes and the alleged victim. The police report said the couple had been dating for 10 months and there is also video of Cortes holding the shotgun.