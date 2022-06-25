Gulfport police arrested a man on June 13 on child abuse charges for allegedly accosting a teenage girl after following her into the women’s restroom on Gulfport beach.

According to police, Antonio Gowins, 38, of St. Petersburg, “followed a teenage girl into the ladies restroom at the beach front” near Shore Boulevard South and Clinton Street South on June 13.

Gowins grabbed the girl by the arm and made inappropriate comments, according to the Gulfport Police Department.

Another woman walked in the restroom and yelled at Gowins. He left the scene but was arrested the same morning by officers and booked into Pinellas County Jail on a felony child abuse charge, according to court records.

Gulfport Police Sergeant Thomas Woodman said the teen is 16 years old and there not been other incidents at the beach area. The teen’s name and other identifying characteristics remain confidential.

Gowins’ attorney has not yet responded to a request for comment. The 38-year-old man remains in jail at the Pinellas County Jail, where he awaits trial. The judge set his bond at $15,000. He has no prior arrests in Pinellas County.