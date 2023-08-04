Man Arrested for Drive-By Shooting in Gulfport

A St. Petersburg man faces attempted first-degree murder charges in connection to a March drive-by shooting in Gulfport.

Gulfport police officers arrested Adrian Gabriel Morales-Garcia, 24, on Wednesday, July 26. He allegedly was part of a shooting in the parking lot of the Gulfport Liquor store on Gulfport Boulevard.

According to the police, the shooting occurred March 18 at 4 a.m.

“The victim was walking in the parking lot of the Gulfport Liquor store when a vehicle drove by slowly. The victim approached the vehicle, and the driver opened the window and shot the victim,” Gulfport Police Department wrote in a statement.

Gulfport Police Department said the shooter shot the victim’s arm. The shooter fled from the scene after the victim ran away.

Investigation and arrest

Detective Sergeant Thomas Woodman led the investigation. Police identified the type of car. This new information led them to the alleged shooter.

“This led to a search warrant for Morales-Garcia’s cell phone location history, which, along with surveillance data, placed him at the scene of the crime,” Gulfport Police Department representatives said.

Law enforcement officers spotted Morales-Garcia July 26 at a residence near 46th Street South and 25th Avenue South. Officers arrested him as he was getting into a park car.

Police said they recovered a gun “from the vehicle where the suspect had been sitting.”

Morales-Garcia is being held in the Pinellas County Jail in Clearwater on no bond. He faces a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm charge, according to jail records.

Court records do not yet show a defense counsel for Morales-Garcia.

Gulfport Police Department did not release information on the victim and court records with potential details of the case have not yet been uploaded for public view by the Pinellas Circuit Court.



How We Cover Crime

When the current owners purchased The Gabber Newspaper in 2020, they made many changes. In October 2020, they changed policies on how The Gabber Newspaper handles crime reporting. Take a look at why we made that change.