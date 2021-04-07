Man Charged for Killing Mother of Two

St. Petersburg Police have arrested Tyron Jackasal, 21, a suspect in the murder of K’mia Simmons, the 21-year-old woman who was fatally shot on Tuesday, March 30, while in a car with her two small children.

Jackasal was charged on Wednesday, April 7 for the shooting that occured in the 1800 block of 22nd Street South.

Jackasal was already in custody facing a robbery charge for which he was arrested on Monday, April 5. He is now also facing a 2nd degree murder charge.

“It was a violent robbery,” said St. Petersburg Public Information Officer Yolanda Fernandez. “He robbed someone of a necklace with two other suspects, with firearms involved.”

Simmons was holding her 1-year-old in her arms, with her 2-year-old in the backseat in a booster; the father of the child she was holding, Parise Lovett Jr., was driving the vehicle, according to police.

The children were not hurt, but a bullet barely missed the top of her older child’s head, police said.

Simmon’s family pleaded with the community to come forward with information about the shooting.

“I’m begging you all –I’m pleading with you all to please come forward. Don’t let it go. If you know something, call,” said K’mia’s mother, Linda Simmons, at a press conference just two days after her daughter’s murder.

According to Fernadez, the murder arrest was made in a direct correlation with public tips and information, spurred by a $5,000 Crime Stoppers reward, as well as an additional $2,000 provided by a private donor.

“We did receive a lot of community tips and input, which we believe could have been a result of the reward money,” Fernandez said. “We do not know who specifically will receive the reward money at this time.”

The investigation in ongoing.