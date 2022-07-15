Police have charged a 51-year-old St. Petersburg man with second-degree murder after the June 17 killing of a man in a driveway just before 6:30 p.m.

That same day, St. Petersburg police arrested Anthony Simmons for the fatal shooting of Marquell Deangelo Boyd, 39, in a driveway near 15th Avenue South and 29th Street South.

Boyd was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

St. Petersburg Police Department officers located Simmons a few blocks away and arrested him, charging him with second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. This is Simmons’ seventh arrest. He’s awaiting trial from a Pinellas County Jail cell.

SPPD is still investigating the shooting.