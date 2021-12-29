Man Dead After Morning Shooting in St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg police found a shooting victim in a field in South St. Petersburg. Image via Adobe Stock.

Someone fatally shot a man in St. Petersburg Wednesday morning (Dec. 29.) according to police.

At 9:33 a.m., St. Petersburg police received a call regarding a shooting near 21st Street and 17th Avenue South.

“Upon arrival, officers found the body of a 47-year-old man lying in a field and confirmed the victim had been shot,” St. Petersburg Police Department wrote in a media update.

First responders transported the man to Bayfront Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the shooting victim as Qareeb Muhammad, 47.

 

 

