Man Dies After Being Hit By SUV in St. Petersburg

A bicyclist died in St. Petersburg after a hit-and-run crash.
A man riding an electronic cross-country bike died on Sunday, Feb. 27, after an SUV hit him in St. Petersburg.

St. Petersburg Police said Carl Budinsky, 45, died Tuesday. An SUV hit him at 4:30 a.m. Sunday near 78th Street and 38th Avenue North. Police said the SUV that hit Budinsky, described as a silver or gray Nissan Xterra, fled the scene.

Police still want to find the driver in the fatal crash. The driver of the Nissan, made between the years 1999 to 2004, did not stop, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

