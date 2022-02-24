A 26-year-old St. Petersburg man died in a motorcycle accident Friday (Feb. 18) night, according to police.

St. Pete police said Soulaymen Mhidra crashed his Honda motorcycle at 11 p.m. on Feb. 18 near 38th Avenue North and 45th Street South.

Mhidra was traveling at a high rate of speed when “the motorcycle went down onto its right side and struck a wooden sign in front of Clearview Church,” according to SPPD.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

First responders brought Mhidra to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.