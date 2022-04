A man drowned in the water off Fort De Soto County Park Friday, April 16.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a drowning call Friday afternoon. A PCSO spokesperson said the death does not appear to be suspicious, but the incident is still under investigation. The spokesperson said the man was 56 years old and a Pinellas County local.

PCSO has not yet released the man’s name and further details about the drowning.